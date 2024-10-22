Bucs' Chris Godwin Suffers Gruesome Leg Injury During 'Monday Night Football'

Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Chris Godwin suffered a leg injury that was so severe against the Ravens -- ESPN declined to show replays of it on its "Monday Night Football" broadcast.

It all went down in the fourth quarter of the Bucs' blowout loss to Baltimore ... when Godwin and Baker Mayfield were trying to make the most of their evening during some garbage time.

Chris Godwin down with a potentially broken/dislocated ankle.



ESPN declining to show the replay.



— Savage (@SavageSports_) October 22, 2024

The 28-year-old wideout caught a pass from his QB over the middle of the field on third-and-long ... and as he turned up to reach for the first-down line, Roquan Smith dragged him to the ground from behind.

Unfortunately for Godwin, his leg got caught underneath the linebacker's body ... and his ankle looked like it snapped. It was so gruesome, Joe Buck said on-air ESPN would not be showing another angle of the play.

Godwin stayed down for several moments ... before trainers put him in an aircast. He was later taken off the field on a cart.

Following the game -- which the Bucs ultimately lost, 41-31 -- head coach Todd Bowles said early indications were Godwin sustained a dislocated ankle. "It doesn't look good," he added.

NFL Network insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero later reported Godwin will have surgery at some point this week and will miss the rest of the 2024-25 season.