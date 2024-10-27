Jamal Lewis Rooting For Derrick Henry 2,000-Yard Season, 'I Hope He Does It'

Play video content TMZSports.com

Jamal Lewis would love it if Derrick Henry joined his 2,000-yard club again this season ... telling TMZ Sports he's actually rooting for it to go down.

In fact, the former Baltimore tailback -- who's one of just eight NFLers to ever accomplish the feat -- says he'd dub Henry "the head of our class" if the Ravens' newest star reached the coveted number for the second time in his career.

"It'd be great," Lewis said.

Through seven games so far this season, Henry's sitting at 873 ... which means through the final 10 contests of 2024-25, he'd have to average more than 100 yards per tilt to get to the 2,000 plateau.

But Lewis said he thinks it's totally possible for Henry to get there ... especially if he can rip off some long runs early in games -- and if John Harbaugh and Co. commit to giving him the rock a couple dozen times every week.

Of course, there are haters who will say the feat wouldn't be as impressive if Henry needs the 17th game -- considering the prior times it happened, it required 16 or less -- but Lewis says he'd still find it wildly impressive regardless.

"There might be an asterisk, of course," Lewis said, "but who cares?! He'll still be known as a two-time, 2,000-yard rusher."

As for his former squad as a whole, Lewis says he's confident the Ravens have the best team in the NFL -- and he's seeing a Lombardi Trophy in Baltimore's near future.