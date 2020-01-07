Jamal Lewis Says 2000 Ravens Team Edges This Year's, Ray Lewis Could Stop Lamar
1/7/2020 8:25 AM PT
Jamal Lewis says he's giving the slight edge to his 2000 Ravens team in a hypothetical matchup against this year's Baltimore squad -- and it's all 'cause of Ray Lewis!
We got the ex-Ravens RB out at LAX on Monday and we just had to ask ... who would win in a tilt -- his 2000 Baltimore Super Bowl team, or this season's squad?
Of course, the '00 Ravens are considered one of the greatest of all-time ... with their defense STACKED with legends.
But, this year's Ravens team is also considered one of the best ever -- mostly because of Lamar Jackson's insane running ability.
So, who would win? Lewis says he's pretty sure it'd be a stalemate ... but then appeared to give his old team the advantage.
"We did have Ray Lewis," Jamal said with a laugh, "So, we might be able to stop Lamar."
Of course, the hypothetical matchup will only be a thing if the Ravens can finish off this year. They get the Tennessee Titans on Saturday and will likely have to play the KC Chiefs for a spot in the Super Bowl the following week.
As for if Lewis thinks that'll all go down with the Ravens on top ... he tells us he certainly thinks Baltimore has good odds!!!
