Mike Vick to Lamar Jackson, 'Congrats On Breaking my Rushing Record!'

Mike Vick Stoked for Lamar Jackson 'Congrats On Breaking my Rushing Record!'
12/13/2019 6:08 AM PT
No one was happier about Lamar Jackson breaking Mike Vick's QB rushing record ... than Mike Vick!!!
The Baltimore Ravens quarterback passed Vick for the #1 spot on the single season rushing record for a QB on Thursday night, moving past Vick's 1,039 yards from the 2006 season.
Jackson was only 23 yards shy going into the Jets game -- and smashed it -- finishing with 1,103 on the season ... and he's still got 2 games to go!
Mike Vick, who's been praising Jackson all season, immediately made a congratulatory video for the young superstar.
"Congratulations Lamar, we knew it was coming man!"
"Like I said, you was the guy for the job. You did it and you did it well. Keep rushing and set the bar high man!"
"It's gonna be an amazing run for you. Appreciate everything you do for the game."
Jackson, to his credit, seemed more interested in getting the victory than breaking the record ... and spelled it out during a hilarious post-game interview with Erin Andrews.
His running back/hype man, Mark Ingram, eventually took over the interview -- and it was GOLD!!! Check out the dancing teammate in the background!
Bottom line ... the Ravens are good! They're having fun! They're young! And, the rest of the NFL should be really, really scared.
