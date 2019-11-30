Lamar Jackson Memorabilia Explodes, Rookie Game Jersey Could Fetch Fortune

Exclusive Getty

Lamar Jackson isn't just the hottest player in the NFL, he's the hottest name in sports collectibles ... with LJ memorabilia exploding in price over the past 12 months.

In fact, a Lamar Jackson game-worn rookie jersey from 2018 is about to hit the auction block ... and experts think it could sell for roughly 10 TIMES of its initial value!!!

We spoke with Ken Goldin from Goldin Auctions (one of the biggest names in the business) who tells us he bought Lamar's 2018 Game 7 jersey for $3,000 last year ... and expects it to sell for around $25k if the Ravens can win the Super Bowl.

Play video content TMZSports.com

Goldin says the demand for LJ items is crazy right now ... obviously a result of Jackson's insane play on the field during his sophomore campaign.

Not only has Jackson led the Ravens to an impressive 9-2 record ... but he's established himself as the most electrifying QB since Mike Vick.

Goldin says his guys are now on a mission to track down as much quality LJ stuff (especially game-used stuff) as they can ... because they're confident it'll fly off the shelf as soon as they get it in stock.