Lamar Jackson Memorabilia Explodes, Rookie Game Jersey Could Fetch Fortune
NFL's Lamar Jackson Memorabilia Value Explodes Rookie Game Jersey Could Fetch Fortune
11/30/2019 12:20 AM PT
Lamar Jackson isn't just the hottest player in the NFL, he's the hottest name in sports collectibles ... with LJ memorabilia exploding in price over the past 12 months.
In fact, a Lamar Jackson game-worn rookie jersey from 2018 is about to hit the auction block ... and experts think it could sell for roughly 10 TIMES of its initial value!!!
We spoke with Ken Goldin from Goldin Auctions (one of the biggest names in the business) who tells us he bought Lamar's 2018 Game 7 jersey for $3,000 last year ... and expects it to sell for around $25k if the Ravens can win the Super Bowl.
Goldin says the demand for LJ items is crazy right now ... obviously a result of Jackson's insane play on the field during his sophomore campaign.
Not only has Jackson led the Ravens to an impressive 9-2 record ... but he's established himself as the most electrifying QB since Mike Vick.
.@Lj_era8 takes off for 22 yards! pic.twitter.com/ojz0fWdtwV— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 14, 2018 @Ravens
Goldin says his guys are now on a mission to track down as much quality LJ stuff (especially game-used stuff) as they can ... because they're confident it'll fly off the shelf as soon as they get it in stock.
Of course, the biggest name in the game is still Tom Brady -- he's the G.O.A.T. -- but Goldin says it seems Jackson has leapfrogged Pat Mahomes for 2nd place ... at least when it comes to the souvenir biz.
COMMENTS
Waiting for your permission to load the comments.