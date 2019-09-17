Michael Vick Says Lamar Jackson Plays Like Him, 'That's A Dangerous Man!'

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

Michael Vick just paid the ultimate compliment to Lamar Jackson ... the NFL legend tells TMZ Sports the Ravens QB reminds him of himself!!!

"I think they're good comparisons man," Vick says. "If anybody looking like me, it's Lamar!!!"

Vick is known as the greatest dual-threat QB in NFL history ... and after Lamar tore up the Dolphins and Cardinals in back-to-back weeks -- we had to ask Mike for his take on LJ.

Vick says he loves that people are comparing Jackson's game to his ... telling us, "That's a dangerous man behind center!!!"

#Ravens young star QB Lamar Jackson has had a great first half.



12 of 16 passing for 171 yards and 2 touchdowns with 64 yards rushing yards.



Half is not even over yet.pic.twitter.com/dJLWSNptAK — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 15, 2019 @NFL_DovKleiman

In fact, Vick is so high on what Jackson's been doing to start the 2019 season ... he says he has ZERO advice for him going forward.

"Keep doing what you're doing," Vick says. "Don't change nothing."

By the way, Vick also clapped back at everyone saying Jackson's stats are inflated by playing two sorry teams ... telling us, "You don't go out and throw 5 touchdown passes and call it a fluke."