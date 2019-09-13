Jamal Lewis Says Lamar Jackson Can Be Elite NFL QB, 'He'll Prove Himself'

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

Jamal Lewis says that very well could be the NFL's top quarterback list in just a few seasons ... 'cause the Ravens legend tells TMZ Sports he thinks the Baltimore QB has that much potential.

"I really think he can be one of the greatest quarterbacks in the NFL in a few years," Lewis says.

Lamar just set the Miami Dolphins on fire last Sunday, throwing for 5 TDs and 324 yards ... and Lewis says, after that performance, he's convinced the guy has a HUGE ceiling.

"I think he can really break some records in this league," Lewis says.

Of course, Lamar still has his detractors ... some NFL pundits aren't convinced the guy can truly, consistently throw the football -- saying the 'Fins were just that bad last weekend.

But, Lewis is clapping back at all those haters ... saying he thinks Jackson can "take the Ravens deep in the playoffs pretty much every year."