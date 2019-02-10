Ed Reed Says Ravens Are Lamar Jackson's Team, Flacco Should Go To Jags!

Ed Reed Ravens Are Lamar's Team ... Flacco Should Go To Jaguars!

Ed Reed sees no QB controversy in Baltimore -- he says the Ravens are Lamar Jackson's team now -- but he does think Joe Flacco needs a new home.

"Flacco might be in Jacksonville, man, if he want to win another Super Bowl."

It's not a diss on his ex-teammate ... Reed says it's just apparent to him the Ravens have moved on to LJ -- and he doesn't want to see Flacco be a backup QB ANYWHERE.

It'll be complicated for the Ravens to pull off sending Joe to the Jags ... his contract creates a BUNCH of dead cash on their salary cap if they let him go.

But, Reed seems to think it'll go down regardless ... and says some of the money they save by jettisoning the QB can be used to buy Lamar more weapons!!!

