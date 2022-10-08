Ex-Ravens Star Jamal Lewis Says John Harbaugh's Job Not In Jeopardy

Play video content TMZSports.com

The Bills loss was no death knell for John Harbaugh, according to Jamal Lewis ... who tells TMZ Sports despite the bad defeat, the Ravens shouldn't consider canning their head coach.

Of course, a bunch of Baltimore fans felt much differently on Sunday following the 23-20 L ... as the Ravens had all of the chances in the world to pull out a victory.

They were up 20-3 late in the second quarter ... and despite blowing that huge lead, they still had opportunities at the end to pull it out, but didn't. Afterward, people called for Harbaugh's head.

Lewis, though, says it certainly ain't the right time to press the eject button ... telling us, "It was a game I felt like we should've had but as far as Harbaugh's job being taken, no."

Harbaugh has a Super Bowl win on his resume, and he owns a 139-90 record in his tenure as Ravens head man. But, he has yet to advance past the second round of the playoffs with Lamar Jackson -- something fans are heated about.

Lewis, a Ravens legend, is clearly preaching patience here ... saying the loss is "not the end."

"We're still a great football team," he said. "I think we'll learn from those mistakes."