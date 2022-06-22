NFL Legend Tony Siragusa Dead At 55 ... Jamal Lewis Mourns

NFL legend Tony Siragusa has died at 55 years old, his former Baltimore Ravens teammate, Jamal Lewis, confirmed to TMZ Sports.

"It's a sad day to be a Raven I must say," the ex-running back said on Wednesday.

A cause of death for the former defensive lineman has not yet been revealed.

Siragusa -- a 6-foot-3, 340-pound defensive tackle -- initially broke into the NFL with the Indianapolis Colts as an undrafted free agent in 1990 and became a full-time starter by the 1992 season.

In 1997, he signed with the Baltimore Ravens ... and was a key cog on the legendary 2000 team that won the Super Bowl.

Playing alongside Ray Lewis, Rod Woodson and Adalius Thomas, Siragusa helped the Ravens defense set the record for fewest points allowed in a regular season.