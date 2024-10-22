ZYN Urges Baker Mayfield To Not Use Nicotine Pouches On NFL Sidelines

Baker Mayfield was spotted poppin' a ZYN during "Monday Night Football" ... but if you thought the company behind the nicotine pouches would be thrilled with the free promotion -- think again!!

Swedish Match -- which manufactures ZYN -- got wind of Mayfield catching a buzz before the second half of the Buccaneers vs. Ravens game at Raymond James Stadium ... and let's just say it had a mixed reaction to the moment.

Baker Mayfield popping a ZYN on the sideline mid game 😂 pic.twitter.com/IELMpm7wdd — GhettoGronk (@TheGhettoGronk) October 22, 2024 @TheGhettoGronk

"Swedish Match appreciates its loyal consumers and encourages them not to show the product in any situation where someone under 21 years old could see it," a ZYN spokesperson told TMZ Sports.

"The product is marketed only to current nicotine consumers 21 years old and over as a better alternative to continued smoking and other traditional tobacco products."

Of course, 'MNF' attracts plenty of viewers every week ... and not every football fan is over 21 years old.

In other words, if any kiddo idolizes Bake and wants to copy his every move ... ZYN hopes they don't follow his lead and try to get a hold of a few puck-shaped containers.

FYI, the NFL policy states players cannot use alcohol or tobacco products on the playing field and during interviews ... which would technically include ZYN, as it contains powdered nicotine -- derived from tobacco leaves.