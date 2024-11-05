UGA Vs. Florida Fan Threatened Woman Before Fight W/ Officers, Cops Say

The man who dropped the n-word multiple times in a wild scuffle with police officers during the Georgia vs. Florida college football game on Saturday allegedly threatened a woman just moments before the chaotic incident went down.

Jacksonville Sheriff's officers wrote in a police report, obtained by TMZ Sports, that officers were first called to the scene after a female security guard at Everbank Stadium said the man -- ID'ed as Walter Brown -- had made a threat toward her.

The cops stated in the docs the woman had tried to eject Brown from the venue over it -- but he was combative ... and said "he was not going anywhere."

The JSO officers -- one of whom is Black -- eventually confronted Brown following the woman's claims, and body cam footage showed the guy was unwilling to listen to orders ... and made racist comments throughout their encounter as well.

In the video, you can see the officers tase Brown -- who continuously threw out the n-word during the altercation -- to eventually get him into cuffs.

According to the incident report, the officers sustained several injuries during the run-in ... including scratches and a puncture wound.

Brown, meanwhile, suffered a laceration over his eye -- the officers wrote in the docs.

Brown was ultimately arrested and booked on four separate charges -- including battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting officer with violence, disorderly intoxication and trespass on property.