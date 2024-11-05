Body Cam Footage Shows White Fan Hurling N-Word at Black Cop During College Game

Play video content

New body cam footage from the Florida Gators-Georgia Bulldogs game on Saturday shows more fighting in the crowd between cops and a spectator — with the n-word being thrown around like punches.

Check it out ... it starts off with two cops — one Black and the other white — approaching a Caucasian man kicking back in a stadium chair with a woman standing behind him.

The officers tell the man he needs to move because he's sitting on private property — but the guy doesn't budge and threatens to "kill a cop."

Then he says he didn't do anything wrong as the white officer insists that he's trespassing.

After some more back and forth ... the Black officer, taser in hand, walks over to the man and touches his arm, prompting him to shout, Don't touch me, (n-word)!

The Black officer then tasers the man as the white officer tries to handcuff him.

But, none of it works ... the guy stands up and calls the Black officer the (n-word) three more times!!!

Eventually, the cops put the man in cuffs and haul him away.

Meanwhile, that same day, there was at least one other skirmish between cops and sports fans in the stands at Everbank Stadium in Jacksonville, FL.

It just means more in the SEC pic.twitter.com/vBlGwKoTP0 — Ohio’s Tate (@BarstoolTate) November 2, 2024 @BarstoolTate