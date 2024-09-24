Derrick White Laments Role In CSU Vs. CU Fight, 'I Shouldn't Have Been There'

Boston Celtics star Derrick White clearly ain't happy that he was involved in a melee at the Colorado vs. Colorado State game earlier this month ... telling journalists Tuesday, "I shouldn't have been there."

White spoke briefly on the matter while out at his team's media day ... when a reporter questioned how he was doing some 10 days after he was whacked in the head during a scuffle at the big Sept. 14 rivalry game in Fort Collins.

White said he was feeling just fine -- revealing his advisory's spinning back fist didn't connect flush -- but he did appear to be embarrassed over it all.

"Honestly, the Colorado situation is unfortunate," the 30-year-old former Buffaloes star said. "I never thought I'd be in that situation, honestly."

"I didn't actually get hit," he continued. "He just hit my hat off. But, yeah, I shouldn't have been there. It's unfortunate."

White said he's now working to just "move on" from it all.

The hooper had been having quite the summer before the incident ... he helped the Celtics win a championship in June, before he won a gold medal with Team USA in August in Paris.

But, things have taken a bit of a turn -- not only was he wrapped up in the mess at the football game, he said he recently had to deal with multiple root canals as well.