Celtics Star Derrick White Gets Teeth Fixed Ahead Of Championship Parade

Derrick White got his pearly whites fixed amid his victory bender ... making time for a trip to the dentist to correct his chipped tooth ahead of the Celtics' championship parade!!

The breakout star revealed his new look ahead of the big bash in Boston on Friday ... saying he went through a lengthy procedure to get his smile right again.

Derrick White leaving it all on the court! 🦷 pic.twitter.com/k20sw6y2U4 — NBA (@NBA) June 18, 2024 @NBA

Of course, White put it all on the line in Game 5 of the Finals -- he dove for a loose ball and got tangled up with Dallas Mavericks player Dereck Lively ... and as a result, he lost part of his front tooth.

White later admitted he'd sacrifice all his chompers for a ring ... so hopefully his dentist has a rewards program.

"Shout out Sam Adams, and let's not drink too many tonight"



Derrick White got a new set of teeth, he's a champion and he's ready to celebrate 😁 pic.twitter.com/cdyYDMtSv9 — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) June 21, 2024 @NBCSCeltics

The guard also weighed in on what the past few days have been like ... and considering they made a quick trip to Miami, ya already know he had a glowing review.

The parade is about to go down Friday morning ... and we'll be covering all the drunken debauchery.