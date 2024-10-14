Women Brawl At NC State Football Game, Charged W/ Misdemeanors

Two women have been charged with misdemeanors after they threw hands in an insane fight at the Syracuse vs. NC State game on Saturday ... and the wild brawl was caught on video!

The boxing match-like incident was recorded during the Wolfpack's 24-17 loss to the Orangemen at the Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, North Carolina.

You can see two women trash-talkin' each other in the stands near the endzone ... when the female in all-black slaps the other woman's cowboy hat off her head.

She probably shouldn't have done that ... 'cause the woman responded by throwing a vicious right hook, knockin' her down.

F.A.F.O.

The two ladies continued to scrap, punching and pulling each other's hair, before several men separated them.

On Monday, the North Carolina State University Police Department told us one woman was a student while the other was "unaffiliated" with the school. They were both charged with "affray" (fighting in public), which is a misdemeanor.

"Violence of any kind is unacceptable," NCSUPD told us, adding ... "and not tolerated on campus or at any NC State event."