Moms Show Off MMA Skills in Ball Pit Brawl Caught on Video

Two moms turned an outing at an indoor playground into a violent scene ... exchanging blows MMA-style in a ball pit in front of their kids, and a surrounding crowd.

Check it out ... the 2 parents are seen wailing on each other, as bystanders try to pull them apart. Even with a kid clinging to one mom's leg, the fight does not cease ... the woman in a white top throws her rival in a cream-colored dress to the ball-covered floor.

The fight escalates as the women slap and claw at each other ... both ladies resorting to hair-pulling at different points of the grapple.

While most bystanders just stand and stare as the violence unfolds, 2 onlookers try once more to end the scuffle ... one seems to get through to the pair toward the end of the footage.

Reports indicate the incident occurred Thursday in China ... but it's unclear what prompted the brawl between the moms.

Of course, it didn't take long for the ugly scene to make the rounds online ... with many viewers voicing their outrage over the lack of interference from the crowd.

Although, some have already cracked a few jokes ... suggesting the moms should be recruited by the WWE, given their impressive fighting skills.