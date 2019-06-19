Stupid Adults Brawl at Youth Baseball Game ... Cops Respond

Stupid Adults Brawl at Youth Baseball Game, Cops Respond

Breaking News

You're looking at a bunch of idiots who decided to BRAWL at a youth baseball game for 7 YEAR OLDS ... and cops are involved.

It all went down on June 15 at Westgate Elementary School in Lakewood, Colorado ... where stupid adults took over the field and started fighting over a call made by the 13-year-old umpire.

Multiple morons began throwing punches -- IN FRONT OF THE KIDS -- with several people suffering injuries in the melee. Cops say between 15 and 20 adults were involved in the incident.

The Lakewood Police Dept. is especially upset at the dude in the white shirt and teal shorts who blindsided a man with a pretty violent shot to the head.

Cops say several people have already been cited in this fight for disorderly conduct and fighting in public -- but they're clearly not done yet.

Officials also say at least one of the injuries is being classified as "serious."

So far, it doesn't appear any children were injured in the fight.

... but yeah, WHAT A BUNCH OF IDIOTS!!!