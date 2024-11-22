Steelers, Browns Play In Epic Blizzard On 'Thursday Night Football'

The Steelers vs. Browns game went down in Cleveland on Thursday night, but it sure looked like it was being played inside of a snowglobe -- as a blizzard pelted the athletes for hours right in the middle of the contest.

Check out some of the scenes from "Thursday Night Football" at Huntington Bank Field -- initially, the game unfolded without any sort of issue ... but in the second half, there was so much snow at the stadium, viewers could hardly see the players on the field.

According to weather experts, the area saw as much as eight inches of snowfall ... and it certainly affected the game.

Guys were slipping all over ... and passes were rarely completed.

In fact, after the Steelers lost 24-19 ... star wideout George Pickens told media members he believed the Browns were bailed out by the sleet.

"I don't really think the Cleveland Browns are a good team at all," he said. "I think the conditions kind of saved them today."

George Pickens is a loser. He checks out of sooooo many games & prefers to give cheap shots on the field & talk trash off of it instead of playing hard during the game. His talent isn’t worth the headache pic.twitter.com/edT7iypuqy — Ryan Hickey (@Ryan_Hickey3) November 22, 2024 @Ryan_Hickey3

Following the win, Browns star quarterback Jameis Winston really got to enjoy the snow ... concluding his postgame interview with the Prime Video team by enlisting them to make angels with him in the powder.

Jameis Winston has the whole TNF crew making snow angels in celebration of a Browns victory.



Truly 1 of 1. 😂 pic.twitter.com/y3HCYLJ23o — Nick Karns (@karnsies817) November 22, 2024 @karnsies817

It's, of course, hardly the first time NFL players have had to battle snow during games ... but a November edition is quite the rare sight.