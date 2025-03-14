Chad Johnson Proclaims He's Best FC 25 Player 'In The World' Ahead Of eMLS Cup Week

Play video content TMZSports.com

Chad Johnson's famous for his football skills ... but he tells TMZ Sports he's now just as good at a different hobby -- video game soccer!!

The Cincinnati Bengals legend is hanging out at eMLS Cup Week in New York City this month ... and as one of the big programs at the event is the 2025 eMLS Cup Final, we just had to ask on Thursday how his abilities are when it comes to the sticks.

Johnson made it crystal clear he thinks they're similar to the ones he used to put on display on NFL gridirons -- proclaiming he's "the best EA FC player in the world."

In fact, he joked eMLS event organizers wouldn't allow him to compete in the event because the pro competitors "would lose."

The virtual showdowns are happening throughout Friday at the Whitney Museum, and there's a massive $50,000 prize pool on the line. There's also two spots in the EA Sports FC Pro World Championship up for grabs -- meaning the competition is sure to be fierce.

While Ochocinco won't mix it up with them -- he told us he's nonetheless going to be chatting with all of the gamers ... as he's been a soccer aficionado since his youth.

Following the games, fans will have more opportunities to kick it with Johnson, as he's slated to participate in the Next-Gen Fandom Panel as well.

According to EA Sports, there will be musical performances and immersive art experiences in addition to the main event too.

Johnson promised he will be "having fun, engaging with everyone, bringing the energy, and doing what I do best" throughout the day.