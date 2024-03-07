Chad Johnson Dubs Marvin Harrison's Son 'The Best Receiver In The Draft'

Play video content TMZSports.com

It ain't Malik Nabers, Rome Odunze or Brian Thomas Jr. ... no, according to Chad Johnson, Marvin Harrison Jr. -- the son of Colts legend Marvin Harrison Sr. -- is the best wideout available in this year's loaded NFL draft class.

The former Bengals wideout didn't mince words when we got him on the topic out in NYC this week ... saying the Ohio State star is straight up "the best receiver in the draft right now."

Of course, after the combine performances that Odunze and Thomas Jr. had in Indianapolis last week ... there are plenty who would argue otherwise.

Thomas Jr. ran a blazing 4.33 40-yard dash, while Odunze clocked a 4.45. Both guys then went on to show flashes of brilliance in on-field drills. And, while Nabers opted out of the event, his game tape alone had pundits wondering if he were the top guy over Harrison Jr.

But, Ochocinco made it clear he's got Harrison on top of the heap ... telling us, "No disrespect to any of the other young fellas that are in there -- Malik Nabers and the rest of the draft class -- but Marvin Harrison Jr. is the best receiver in the draft class this year."

Brian Thomas Jr. (@LSUfootball) reached a top speed of 22.91 mph while running a go route, more than a full mile per hour faster than any other receiver during that route. pic.twitter.com/ScFEbIqvSe — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) March 3, 2024 @NextGenStats

As for if it could be the top wideout class ever -- after all, some experts think SEVEN total guys could go in the first round -- check out the clip ... Chad ain't exactly sold on that.