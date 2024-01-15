Chad Johnson Says Jerry Jones Is Dallas Cowboys 'Mother F***ing Problem'

Don't look at Mike McCarthy or Dak Prescott ... the Cowboys' MF'ing problem is none other than Jerry Jones, according to retired NFL star Chad Johnson, and if the organization ever hopes to end its championship drought, the owner has to take a giant leap backward!

Johnson and fellow legend Shannon Sharpe chopped it up Sunday night on their Nightcap Podcast, dishing on the Cowboys shocking loss to the Packers, a game they were favored to win by a TD.

“Guess who the mother f***ing problem is and why they keep losing every single year? 28 years guess who the common denominator is? All the pieces to the puzzle every year the Cowboys play good god d*** football and get sent the f*** home in the first round, guess who the problem is?” Chad asked.

Shannon responded, asking if it was Jerry.

“Say his name loud and clear! That’s the problem, Jerry Jones is the reason why they can’t get past the first round. That’s the problem!”

Of course, 81-year-old Jones isn't just the owner, he's also the president and general manager ... meaning unlike other owners, Jerry's running things.

Johnson believes that's the real issue for "America's Team."

"This seems like the most painful [playoff loss] because we all had such great expectation and we had hope for this team."



- Cowboys owner Jerry Jones following loss to Packers pic.twitter.com/NbTOpkbaju — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) January 15, 2024 @NFLonCBS

And, it's not that Chad doesn't like Jones ... he does, but he also believes this is something that must happen.

“Jerry I love you, I love the way you conduct business. Go ahead and get in the background and let them boys handle their business from now on.”

CJ continued ... “Let the boys go out there and play ball. We know who owns the team, don’t put no more added pressure than what already comes with the star on the helmet already. Watch the problem be solved, I guarantee the problem be solved when Jerry stops doing that.”