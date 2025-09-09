Eagles' Jalen Carter Fined $57K For Spitting on Dak Prescott

Jalen Carter's spit just cost him a wad of cash -- the NFL just hit the Eagles defensive tackle with a $57K fine for his role in a wet incident with Dak Prescott in the season opener.

The NFL revealed the punishment on Tuesday ... days after Carter was caught in the act at the beginning of "Thursday Night Football" last week.

Jalen Carter was ejected from the Eagles’ season opener after appearing to spit at Dak Prescott.



(🎥 NBC) pic.twitter.com/HbETVk1ALd — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 5, 2025 @SportsCenter

The league stated the fine will be Carter's game check -- which comes out to $57,222.

He was also suspended for one game ... but the league said "because Carter was disqualified before participating in a single play, the suspension is considered to have been served."

That said, the Pro Bowler will be eligible to play in the Eagles' game against the Chiefs on Sunday.

"The NFL Players Association has informed the NFL that Carter will not contest the discipline and has waived his right to appeal," the league said.

Carter -- the ninth overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft -- apologized for the gross gesture ... saying it was a mistake and it won't happen again.

"I feel bad for my teammates and the fans out there, you know, I'm doing it for them and my family," Carter said.