Haliey Welch Ready to Collab With Eagles After NFL Spitting Debacle

Haliey Welch is well aware there's another high-profile spitter in town after the Eagles-Cowboys mess ... and the "Hawk Tuah" OG is down to combine loogie forces!

As TMZ reported ... Jalen Carter spat on Dak Prescott just after the start of Philadelphia's season-opener against Dallas. He was booted from the game ... and has since apologized.

Haliey tells TMZ ... she thought it was "hilarious" that she was trending right along with Jalen after the spit heard around the sports world occurred, adding ... “I guess he’s now the Hawk Tuah Man!”

Even though she wasn't watching the game -- which kicked off the entire 2025 season -- HW tells us she knew something wild must have happened … ‘cause her phone blew up with calls, texts, DMs and memes.

And yes, Haliey saw all the quips about a collab over the controversial moment ... and she told us ... "Hell yes! Eagles give me a call!”