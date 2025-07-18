Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

'Hawk Tuah' Boat Named After Viral Celeb For Sale at Spit-Take Price

Michigan 'Hawk Tuah' Boat for Sale ... No Lowballing!!! Spitting Distance From Water

By TMZ Staff
Published
The "Hawk Tuah" phenomenon seemed inescapable across the country last year ... and now we know it was even penetrating the water as well, thanks to a vessel currently for sale christened with the viral TikTok phrase.

Rob Worth, 52, a software developer in Alpena, Michigan, tells TMZ ... he's listed his 1996 Tempest 152 -- dubbed "Hawk Tuah" -- for $4,200.

The boat has been on sale for about two weeks ... and RW tells us he has been entertaining offers -- but so far, they have been lowballing him.

Obviously, the boat was getting a lot of attention out on the lake when people saw the name ... and that's all thanks to Haliey Welch and her viral explanation of proper oral lovin'.

Rob tells us he was a fan of the video ... so he renamed his boat when HW's fame caught fire.

There's nothing wrong with the watercraft, he says ... it just got an oil change and a new battery and can get up to 50 mph ... RW just wants to get something bigger to cruise the lake in style.

Guess time will tell if the new owner breaks a bottle of champagne on their new vessel ... or they just spit on that thang.

