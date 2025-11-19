Jets' Kris Boyd Shares Health Update After Shooting, 'Starting To Breathe On My Own'

'Starting To Breathe On My Own'

Some encouraging news from Kris Boyd ... the New York Jets cornerback says he's on the road to recovery after he was shot on Sunday -- and he's now starting to breathe on his own.

The 29-year-old shared a photo of himself in a hospital bed on his Instagram Story on Wednesday, days after he suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen during a fight in Manhattan.

"God is real, God is powerful!" Boyd wrote.

"I'm sorry, I have no words at the moment..Just grateful! I'm coming along, starting to breathe on my own now. Sincerely appreciate everyone!"

A video circulating on social media allegedly shows the incident -- a group of men fighting in the street until gunshots popped off. Boyd was hit in the abdomen and was rushed to a local facility, where he remains.

The shooting of New York Jets cornerback Kris Boyd outside "Sei Less" on W. 38th St. near Seventh Ave., about 2:05 a.m. on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/hfBjYBwykd — Crime In NYC (@Crime_In_NYC) November 17, 2025 @Crime_In_NYC

The New York Police Department released photos of a man they believe is connected to the incident. Law enforcement said he was wearing an all-black outfit, along with a black cap and colored sneakers.

No arrests have been made at this time.