Shooting Involving Jets CB Kris Boyd Allegedly Caught On Video

The shooting of N.Y. Jets defensive back Kris Boyd appears to have been caught on video ... with the footage showing a group of men fighting in the streets before two gunshots ring out, leaving the 29-year-old in critical condition.

The clip was posted to social media Monday morning, and it shows just how chaotic the scene was around 2 AM on Sunday as the violent incident unfolded in the heart of New York City.

The shooting of New York Jets cornerback Kris Boyd outside "Sei Less" on W. 38th St. near Seventh Ave., about 2:05 a.m. on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/hfBjYBwykd — Crime In NYC (@Crime_In_NYC) November 17, 2025 @Crime_In_NYC

Moments later, gunshots are heard, sending both combatants and bystanders scurrying away from the scene. It's believed at least one of those shots struck Boyd in the abdomen.

The NFL vet was rushed to Bellevue Hospital, where his condition was last reported as critical but stable.

Earlier Monday, NYPD released the first images of the man they are looking for in connection with the shooting. Cops say he was last seen wearing a black cap, black sweatshirt, black pants, multi-colored sneakers and a book bag.

As for the Jets, they released a statement on Sunday saying they were aware of the situation, but wouldn't be commenting further.