Victor Wembanyama Emotional After NBA Cup Loss, Learned Grandma Died Earlier

Victor Wembanyama played in Tuesday's NBA Cup Final against the New York Knicks with a heavy heart ... the San Antonio Spurs superstar learned of his grandma's death just hours before tip-off, with the big man fighting back tears after the game.

Wembanyama was meeting with the media after the 124-113 loss to the Knicks, when the 7'4" center got visibly emotional at the podium, pausing to gather himself before apologizing to those in the room.

"Sorry," Wembanyama said. "I lost somebody today."

Not long after ... The Athletic reported that the 21-year-old learned earlier in the day about his grandmother's passing in his home country of France.

Wemby took one more question before heading back to the locker room.

Despite dealing with a big loss off the court, it didn't stop the third-year pro from putting up a solid stat line against the Knicks. In 25 minutes off the bench, he put up 18 points while grabbing six rebounds, dishing out an assist, two blocks, and a steal.