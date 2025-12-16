Shaquille O'Neal Wants To Bring 'Shaq-A-Claus' Event To All 50 States

Play video content TMZSports.com

Another year, another successful “Shaq-A-Claus” event for Shaquille O’Neal ... but the NBA legend says it’s his mission to make the annual shindig even bigger, telling TMZ Sports he wants to have a 50-state “Shaq-A-Thon” in the future!

The Hall of Famer chopped it up with Courtney and Babcock on "TMZ Live" from Georgia, where they were treating hundreds of kids to a boat-load of free toys and experiences for the holidays.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

It's the 24th year the Big Fella has held the incredible event, but he's far from satisfied. He wants to bring the event to every corner of the country -- as in every state across America.

“I want to get 50 of my biggest friends, and they just take care of where they’re from.”

Shaq has long been known as one of the most generous celebs ... so why go even further when he already does so much to help?

“Some people call this giving -- I call it doing what my mother started, and what she told me to do,” O’Neal said. “A lot of kids look up to me. I’m still kind of amazed that I haven’t played basketball in 50 years and kids still look up to me.”

“I’ve been fortunate enough because I listen to my parents. I get to live the American dream.”