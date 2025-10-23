Shaquille O'Neal's Custom Range Rover Stolen In Alleged Elaborate Shipping Scheme

Shaquille O'Neal's brand-new, tricked-out 2025 Range Rover was jacked this week in Georgia ... and the story is pretty crazy!

The Lumpkin County Sheriff's Office (GA) tells TMZ Sports they received a report on Wednesday alleging the Hall of Famer's black Land Rover Range Rover, which had undergone extensive custom work at a local shop in Dahlonega, GA, was missing.

This is where things get weird.

The intent was to transport Shaq's car to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, but it never arrived, despite allegedly being picked up by a shipping company.

Cops now believe someone might've impersonated the shipping company, acting as if they were the legit transporters ... when in reality they were stealing the Big Fella's whip.

"Preliminary information suggests that an unauthorized individual or company may have taken possession of the vehicle under false pretenses," the sheriff's office told us.

"Further inquiries revealed that a tow truck registered to Griffin Wrecker Service LLC, bearing Georgia tag YIW241, was involved in transporting the vehicle to an address in Atlanta. The person believed to have coordinated the tow has not yet been fully identified."

No arrests have been made, and we're told the investigation is ongoing.

Among the work done on Shaq's since-disappeared ride, the seats were designed to fit his massive 7'1" frame -- something O'Neal has routinely done to his vehicles, including his Lamborghini and Lucid Air sedan.

While many details are still murky, the circumstances are reminiscent of a situation celebrity chef Guy Fieri recently endured -- highlighted during a recent 60 Minutes segment -- where he had thousands of tequila bottles stolen.