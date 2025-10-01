Shaquille O'Neal Denies Sophie Rain Dating Rumors

Shaquille O'Neal is denying he's romantically involved with OnlyFans model Sophie Rain ... claiming he doesn't like to date young women -- but older moms are most certainly on the table.

The Big Aristotle recently ran into the internet star at her 21st birthday bash ... an appearance that many speculated wasn't the coincidence Sophie made it out to be.

After the two posed for a pic together, the rumors went wild that they were an item ... but Shaq put an end to all the chatter in the comment section of a video breaking down the matter.

"I don't daw (sic) that young but I will date your mom and give u a brother," Shaq replied to content creator Noah Glenn Carter.

In an alleged since-deleted comment, Shaq further explained he was simply DJing at Encore Beach Club that night and Sophie happened to be there ... adding, "stop tryna create rumors don't make me slap you dude."

There was more -- Shaq made it clear he wasn't a fan of NGC's line of work ... telling him to vet his facts or get a job, while adding "your mom is hot tell her to hit me on my sky tell pager."