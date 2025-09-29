Shaquille O'Neal Scores On Streetball Hooper George The Messiah

(Briefly) Comes Out Of Retirement

Shaquille O'Neal (momentarily) came out of retirement on Monday ... and the Big Fella proved he's still got it, knocking down his patented drop step and baby hook before being swarmed by a gymnasium full of kids!

The 52-year-old, 4x NBA MVP surprised a bunch of kids at Pier 36 in New York City earlier today ... where he briefly played one-on-one with George "The Messiah" Papoutsis, an infamous NYC hooper.

Papoutsis started with the ball, and after attempting to shake Shaq, settled for a mid-range jump shot ... which he bricked.

O'Neal then went to work, backing George down, before netting the baby hook ... sending the kids into a frenzy.

As for the event ... it was all to celebrate the launch of the basketball legend's newest Hershey candy, Shaq-a-licious XL Gummies in Sneaker Shapes.

Of course, O'Neal famously rocked size 22 kicks ... so naturally it made sense for the Hall of Famer and the candy giant to make gummy sneakers.

A few weeks ago, Babcock welcomed Shaq onto the TMZ Sports TV show (airs weeknights on FS1), where O'Neal talked about the enormously successful partnership.