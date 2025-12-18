Kylie Jenner Shows Off Figure in Backless Feather Dress

Play video content

Kylie Jenner showed up to her Kylie Cosmetics holiday party in full showgirl glam ... slipping into a skin-tight, feather-trimmed, backless dress that put her hourglass figure on display.

The makeup mogul was clearly feeling herself as she posed in an IG video she shared Wednesday night, playing with the pink feathers that framed her neck and making sure to give fans a shot of her junk in the trunk as she turned around to show off the halter gown from the back. She let the drama of the dress take center stage ... opting for a simple makeup look and doing her hair up in a sleek, slicked back bun with a single curl placed on her forehead.

Kylie gave more love to her fun 'fit on her IG story, twirling around in a video set to audio that said ... "Kylie Jenner! What? Oh my God, you look like a Christmas fairy."

Last night's showstopping ensemble was just one of the sexy looks Kylie has gifted us with as of late -- just a few days ago, she showed off her famous curves in a cheerful red latex dress at the OBB Media holiday party in West Hollywood.

And before that, she was nearly spilled out of the bright orange cutout gown she wore to support her beau, Timothée Chalamet, at the Los Angeles premiere of his latest film, "Marty Supreme." And how can we forget the figure-hugging, cleavage-baring leather jacket she showed off on the 'gram earlier this month?