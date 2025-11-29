Kylie Jenner Poses in Busty Black Dress

Kylie Jenner's giving the gift of eye-popping selfies this holiday season ... posting pics in a busty outfit the day after Thanksgiving!

The reality star shared the pics on Instagram Friday ... showing off a sexy black dress with see-through mesh on the stomach slightly revealing her tight abs underneath -- while doing little to cover her chest.

Jenner took the pics around golden hour ... with the sun lighting up the scene -- and, it's hard to say which view's more gorgeous.

Kylie gave fans a full 360-degree look at her ensemble ... twisting to reveal the back, giving a glimpse of sideboob and flashing smoldering eyes at the camera.

Jenner's outfit might be revealing, but she's defintely more covered up here than in her usual thirst traps ... like the silver bikini photos she posted earlier this week.

Unclear what Kylie decided to do for Thanksgiving -- or if her beau Timothée Chalamet joined her. Remember, despite rumors to the contrary, our sources told us earlier this month the two stars are still going strong.