'Top Gun: Maverick' Actor James Handy's Murder Suspect Allegedly Caught on Video

Play video content Video: James Handy Security Footage FOX 11 Los Angeles

"Top Gun: Maverick" star James Handy was savagely murdered in Los Angeles ... and now there's video purportedly showing the assailant -- who police say is his girlfriend's son -- strolling away from the crime scene.

Check out the clip ... the suspect -- believed to be 44-year-old Michael Gledhill -- appears to be captured on Ring camera walking along a sidewalk in front of a neighbor's home as he leaves the scene before coming back to the house where James was stabbed to death Thursday morning ... according to video obtained by FOX 11.

After the murder, Gledhill allegedly called 911 and told dispatchers, “I am the son of man, I just killed the man of sin.”

The Los Angeles Police Department said Handy was found unconscious with a stab wound to his chest outside the home. He was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.