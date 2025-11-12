Kylie Jenner Pranks Her Family Members on Khloé Kardashian's Podcast

Did You Mean to Post That on Instagram???

Play video content Khloé in Wonder Land

Kylie Jenner's a difficult Kardashian to keep up with ... even her family had trouble doing it during a wild prank on Khloé Kardashian's "Khloé in Wonder Land" podcast.

The reality star appeared on an episode of her sister's show -- released Wednesday -- and she informed Khloé of a TikTok trend where people prank their friends by calling them, asking if they meant to share that risqué post to their social media.

Jenner put the trend into action by calling her sister Kim Kardashian first ... who searched her social media thoroughly before her sister told her it was just a big prank for the pod.

Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian weren't as easy to trick ... with Kendall particularly unbothered by her sister's attempt to screw with her.

Kendall and Khloé's mom, Kris Jenner, fell for the prank hook, line, and sinker though ... freaking out on the phone when her kids told her she'd posted a pic of her boobs hanging out!

Jenner hurriedly ends the call in order to talk to someone named "Jen" -- unclear if that's a social media manager or what, but Kris clearly thought she'd posted a scandalous pic -- which means a sexy digital polaroid of the momager might even exist?!