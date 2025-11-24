Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Kylie Jenner Shares Sexy Pics From Shower in Silver Bikini

Kylie Jenner Dripping In Silver!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published | Updated
Kylie Jenner Slips Into Sexy Silver Bikini
Launch Gallery
Sexy In Silver! Launch Gallery

If you’ve got the Monday blues, here’s your silver lining ... Kylie Jenner just dropped another bikini selfie -- and OMG, she looks damn good!

Check out the IG photo dump -- Miss Kylie was feelin’ herself Sunday, squeezing that envy-inducing figure into a teeny silver metallic bikini ... serving poses in the mirror and shower.

112425 kylie jenner kal.jpg
SHOWER TIME

Kylie was straight-up smokin' in the pics -- and she kept the vibe going on IG Stories, dropping a lil’ golden-hour video just to finish us all off.

Bet Timothée Chalamet’s annoyed AF he didn’t make the cut -- those steamy pics were prime BF cameo territory!

Related articles