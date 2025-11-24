Kylie Jenner Shares Sexy Pics From Shower in Silver Bikini

If you’ve got the Monday blues, here’s your silver lining ... Kylie Jenner just dropped another bikini selfie -- and OMG, she looks damn good!

Check out the IG photo dump -- Miss Kylie was feelin’ herself Sunday, squeezing that envy-inducing figure into a teeny silver metallic bikini ... serving poses in the mirror and shower.

Play video content

Kylie was straight-up smokin' in the pics -- and she kept the vibe going on IG Stories, dropping a lil’ golden-hour video just to finish us all off.