Caitlin Clark Pukes During Win Over Angel Reese, Atlanta Dream

Talk about an Indiana Fever -- Caitlin Clark battled an illness during Thursday night's game against the Atlanta Dream ... and it was so rough, the WNBA superstar had to leave the court to vomit amid the action.

The moment went down as both teams were gearing up for the second half of the Commissioner's Cup matchup at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse ... when all of a sudden, Clark jetted to the nearest trash can to blow chunks.

Play video content Video: Caitlin Clark Overcomes Midgame Sickness in Fever Win Over Atlanta Indiana Fever

Clark told reporters she was under the weather and tried to eat some applesauce before the third quarter ... but ended up puking that out, as well as whatever else was in her stomach at the time.

Clark -- who appeared pretty ill after the contest -- told reporters she felt light for the rest of the outing as a result ... and the 83-71 victory had to serve as some great medicine, too.

Clark had 17 points, seven rebounds and eight assists on the night ... helping the Fever get back on track after a skid.