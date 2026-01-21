Caitlin Clark Shows Off Her Quarterback Skills, 'Someone Sign Me'

Play video content Instagram/@caitlinclark22

Philip Rivers apparently didn't have to unretire to play for the Colts at 41 years old, 'cause there was an available quarterback in Indy this whole time -- courtesy of Caitlin Clark!!

The Indiana Fever star showed off her arms on her Instagram story, throwing several passes to her player development coach, Rob Dosier -- with hooper Jaden Terry playing defense -- in the Pacers' training facility.

It was pretty impressive -- and she knew it, too -- as she left a message for all the scouts who might be watching.

"Someone sign me," Clark said.

Maybe a flag football team?? After all, the non-contact sport will make its debut in Los Angeles at the 2028 Olympics. There will be a women's team for the 5-on-5 competition.

Clark's no stranger to running around on grass, either ... as she was a solid soccer star back in the day, where she unfortunately didn't get to showcase her throwing skills.

By the way ... the US Flag Football team CEO did tell us Clark is more than welcome to be on the team, but she would have to try out like everybody else.