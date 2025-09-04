Caitlin Clark Says She Won't Return From Injury This Season

Caitlin Clark will have to wait until next year to get back on a court in a WNBA game ... because the star player says she won't be returning to play this season after suffering a groin injury.

The most famous women's basketball player of all time announced Thursday her season was over due to the nagging injury.

Clark says ... "I had hoped to share a better update, but I will not be returning to play this season. I spent hours in the gym every day with the singular goal of getting back out there, disappointed isn’t a big enough word to describe how I am feeling."

The Indiana Fever star continues ... "I want to thank everyone who had my back through all the uncertainty. This has been incredibly frustrating, but even in the bad, there is good. The way the fans continued to show up for me, and for the Fever, brought me so much joy and important perspective."

Caitlin adds ... "I am so proud of how this team has only gotten stronger through adversity this year. Now it’s time to close out the season and claim our spot in the Playoffs."

CC has not played since July 15, when she injured her right groin in the final minute of a win over the Connecticut Sun.