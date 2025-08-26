Caitlin Clark Announced As Nike Signature Athlete, New Logo Revealed

Caitlin Clark has reached yet another major milestone in her young basketball career -- the WNBA superstar was announced as Nike's newest signature athlete ... but her logo reveal that came with the news is getting mixed reviews.

Clark -- whose 2025 WNBA season has been marred with injuries -- shared the update with her followers Monday ... posting a teaser that featured a truck carrying her logo through the countryside.

Tune in👀

Logo collection coming soon. Signature product dropping 2026. pic.twitter.com/56zcH9WsPg — Caitlin Clark (@CaitlinClark22) August 25, 2025 @CaitlinClark22

"Tune in," she wrote. "Logo collection coming soon. Signature product dropping in 2026."

In a statement, the brand dove deeper into the meaning of the logo, which features two interlocked C's.

"Two interwoven C's reflect Caitlin's magnetic connection with fans around the globe who are drawn to her unwavering confidence, steadfast commitment and remarkable shooting ability," the press release stated.

"Tucked between the larger letters is a smaller, hidden C that represents how Caitlin's game was built from the inside out — a product of her passion for the sport, relentless drive and constant pursuit of perfection."

It explained Clark took a "hands-on approach" in the process ... working closely with the company to make sure it met her standards.

While her comments were full of fans excited for the Indiana Fever guard, some felt the Swoosh could've figured out something a bit more creative for the face of the W.

Others raved over it ... saying it was perfect for the sharp-shooting hooper.

The 23-year-old last played on July 15, when she suffered a right groin injury in the final minute of the Fever's win over the Connecticut Sun. She also tweaked her left groin in June.

Before that, she had issues with her quad in May.