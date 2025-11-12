Caitlin Clark Laughs At Sophie Cunningham Drilling Fan W/ Tee Shot At Pro-Am

Play video content Golf Channel

Note to fans ... take cover when Sophie Cunningham is at the tee, 'cause the WNBA star clocked a fan at a Pro-Am on Wednesday (the same tourney Kai Trump's playing in!) -- and her teammate, Caitlin Clark, found it hilarious!

The moment was captured on live TV as the Indiana Fever teammates played in The Annika, LPGA legend Annika Sorenstam's tournament, at The Pelican Club in Belleair, Florida.

At the 10th tee box, Cunningham -- who was serving as Clark's caddie -- got a chance to take a swing ... yelling "Happy Gilmore!' as she ripped an errant shot.

Just like in the movies, spectators in the gallery weren't safe ... and when the ball finally came to rest, one fan was on the ground.

Clark saw the fan collapse and laughed, saying ... "Man down, he's down," to Cunningham, who sprinted over to check on him.

It appears the guy was totally fine ... and to make amends, Cunningham gave the fan the golf ball, and even took a photo with him.