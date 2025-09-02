WNBA's Sophie Cunningham Dances In Bikini W/ Knee Brace After MCL Surgery

Play video content X/@sophie_cham2

Sophie Cunningham doesn't need two perfect knees to bust a move ... the WNBA fan fave was dancin' in a tiny bikini, brace and all, just weeks after surgery!

A video of the Indiana Fever guard made waves over the Labor Day weekend, showing the 6'1" athlete singing Renee Rapp's song "I Think I Like You Better When You’re Gone".

Cunningham, 29, did it while wearing a small two-piece bikini and a knee brace ... the one she got after she tore her MCL on August 17.

Judging by Sophie's moves, it seems recovery is lookin' good ... and her fans were lovin' the good vibes, energy, and bawdy from Cunningham.

"You look sexier with knee brace, just saying," one fan wrote on social media.

Cunningham -- who averaged 8.6 points per game -- was the third Fever guard to go down with a season-ending injury last month. Sydney Colson tore her ACL and Aari McDonald broke a bone in her foot during the August 7 game.

Caitlin Clark has been out multiple games, too ... also dealing with injuries. Like Sophie, Caitlin hasn't let the injuries stop her from dancing while recovering.

Remember, CC was spotted at the INVY nightclub for the WNBA All-Star Champagne Launch Party earlier in the summer.