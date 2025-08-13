Sophie Cunningham Trolls Nemesis Jacy Sheldon With Autograph

Sophie Cunningham is breathing more life into her beef with Jacy Sheldon after the two were involved in a scuffle during a game back in June ... 'cause the Indiana Fever star autographed her nemesis' card -- and included a savage diss alongside it!!

The moment went down at a recent signing event ... when a fan presented a Sheldon card in front of Cunningham to sign. The hooper got a chuckle out of it before getting to work and etching "Property of Sophie Cunningham" on the item.

"No way," said Lexi Hull, Cunningham's teammate.

For those who don't remember, the new Fever player came to the defense of Caitlin Clark after Sheldon got physical with the 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year in the Indiana vs. Connecticut game earlier in the season.

Later in the contest, Cunningham got some payback for her teammate when she delivered a hard foul to Sheldon, leading to a scuffle between the two sides.

She was hit with a flagrant two foul and a $400 fine from the W.