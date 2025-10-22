Sophie Cunningham Wants Shot At Victoria's Secret Show, Get Me A Push-Up Bra!

Play video content Show Me Something

WNBA star Sophie Cunningham wants to follow Angel Reese's lead and be the next Victoria's Secret model ... saying it's been a dream of hers ever since she was a kid -- but she might need some extra support to make it happen.

The Indiana Fever guard spoke about the event on her "Show Me Something" podcast this week with West Wilson, revealing she's always idolized the annual shindig and the stars that have been involved.

That desire to be a part of it was re-ignited after Angel Reese's VS runway debut last week -- but Cunningham claimed if she were to join her next year, she'd need some help in the boobs department.

"Oh my God, I texted my agents right away and said please, pleaaase -- this has been a dream of mine since second grade. I've always wanted to be a Victoria's Secret Angel," Cunningham said.

"I don't really have the boobs."

Cunningham -- a fan of iconic model Candice Swanepoel -- joked a push-up bra would be necessary if given the chance to walk the runway.

Even though Reese has a rivalry with her teammate, Caitlin Clark, Cunningham said the Chicago Sky forward did her thing that night.

"She killed it!" Cunningham said. "Absolutely killed it!"

Angel Reese goes viral after stealing the show at #VictoriasSecretFashionShow 💕 🪽 pic.twitter.com/ntTWirQ73e — Rain Drops Media (@Raindropsmedia1) October 16, 2025 @Raindropsmedia1

Reese and Olympic gold medalist Suni Lee were the first professional athletes to model in the Victoria's Secret runway ... and based on their success, it would be hard to imagine it was the last time.