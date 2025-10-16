Bella and Gigi Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski, More Stun at Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

The 2025 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show was certainly a feast for the eyes ... welcoming the world's hottest models to the stage in New York City.

Just check out our gallery -- supermodel sisters Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid reminded us why they're the cream of the crop as they effortlessly worked the runway.

Gigi looked like she dropped right out of heaven in a silky one-piece look adorned with a giant pair of plush white angel wings ... and in a second outfit, resembled a Valentine's Day gift in a light pink two-piece camisole and underwear set paired with a matching floral cape.

Bella, meanwhile, looked like she was ready to party the night away in a two-piece tinsel set paired with white floral angel wings. Notably, she hit the runway just weeks after she revealed she had been hospitalized for a month of treatment for her Lyme's disease.

And we can't forget about Emily Ratajkowski, who stunned in a tiny pink lingerie set and a pair of flowing pink wings ... making her look like a delicate flower.

The runway was packed with the who's who in modeling -- Barbara Palvin, Adriana Lima, Ashley Graham -- just to add a few more to the list.

Even Kate Moss' daughter Lila Moss and Jude Law and Sadie Frost's model offspring Iris Law strutted their stuff, donning collegiate-inspired clothing from Pink.

Notably, though ... Kendall Jenner sat this one out.