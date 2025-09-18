Yolanda Hadid Feels ‘Hopelessness' as Daughter Bella Hospitalized Due to Lyme Disease

Yolanda Hadid penned a heartbreaking tribute to her supermodel daughter Bella Hadid as she remains hospitalized due to symptoms from Lyme disease.

Check out her touching post on Instagram ... she laments about the feeling of "hopelessness" as she watches her daughter fight through the pain, while reflecting on her own journey with the neurological illness.

Speaking to Bella directly, she wrote ... "You are relentless and courageous ... I admire your bravery and your willingness to keep fighting for health despite the failing protocols and countless setbacks you have faced."

She goes on ... "There simply aren’t words big enough for the darkness, the pain, and the unknown hell you’ve lived through since your diagnosis in 2013. You didn’t really live, you learned how to exist inside the jail of your own paralyzed brain."

The former supermodel encourages her youngest daughter further, calling her a "badass warrior" after revealing she has gone through a month of treatment.

The heartfelt post comes a day after Bella shared images of herself hooked up to an IV from a hospital bed and apologized to fans for being MIA.

Yolanda commented on the post, calling Bella a "Lyme warrior," while her older sis Gigi Hadid wrote ... "I love you! I hope feel as strong and good as u deserve, soon!!!!!!"

