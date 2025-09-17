Bella Hadid Posts Cryptic Health Update After Going 'MIA'

Bella Hadid is sparking concern for her health after posting a series of photos from a hospital bed ... where she is seen hooked up to several IVs, receiving an undisclosed treatment.

The supermodel issued the cryptic update on her Instagram Wednesday, where she apologized to her fans for always going "MIA." She signed off her note with an "I love you" message ... prompting an outpouring of well wishes in response.

Sister Gigi Hadid even chimed in, writing in the comments ... "I love you! I hope feel as strong and good as u deserve, soon!!!!!!"

There's currently no word on the reason behind Bella's hospital stint, but she's been open about her Lyme disease struggles in the past.

Remember, Bella was diagnosed with the bacterial infection, which is transmitted through the bite of a tick, back in 2012 ... with her mother, Yolanda Hadid (formerly Foster), and brother Anwar Hadid also battling the disease at the same time.

Earlier in May, Bella told Vogue that she has struggled with extreme fatigue, brain fog, joint pain and other symptoms in the decade-plus since being diagnosed. She also noted she's struggled with depression, anxiety, ADHD, endometriosis, PMDD, and PCOS in recent years, too.

At the time, she described her chronic pain as "excruciating," explaining it's difficult for her to get out of bed some days.