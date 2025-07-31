Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Justin Timberlake Reveals He Has Lyme Disease

Justin Timberlake I Have Lyme Disease

By TMZ Staff
Published
justin timberlake alt main getty 2
Getty

Justin Timberlake is opening up about his health issues ... recently revealing he has Lyme disease.

The singer-songwriter shared the news on Instagram Thursday morning in a heartfelt Instagram post ... reflecting on the past two years -- both the fun, gratifying times and the physically demanding, grueling times too.

justin timberlake lyme disease launch instagram
Launch Doc
Read the caption Launch Doc
Instagram / @justintimberlake

He then says he's been diagnosed with Lyme disease -- a bacterial infection spread to humans by ticks. It's unclear how serious it is ... but, Timberlake says he wants to shed some light on his difficulties, though he adds he's not looking for sympathy.

JT says, "living with this can be relentlessly debilitating, both mentally and physically" ... and, he says the diagnosis clarified so much of the pain he felt while performing.

Justin Timberlake Through The Years
Launch Gallery
Justin Timberlake Through The Years Launch Gallery
Getty

Despite the pain, Timberlake said he couldn't dream of giving up performing ... explaining that he "decided the joy that performing brings me far outweighs the fleeting stress my body was feeling. I’m so glad I kept going."

Timberlake is one of many celebs who have dealt with Lyme disease ... among them, Justin Bieber, Shania Twain, Avril Lavigne, Daryl Hall and Kelly Osbourne.

justin-timberlake-timeline
TMZ TIMELINE: JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE
TMZ.com

Timberlake's provided a ton of viral moments during his tour -- from his arrest in the Hamptons to social media's obsession with the bulge -- and, it seems like he was going through way more than he ever let on.

Related articles