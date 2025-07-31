Justin Timberlake Reveals He Has Lyme Disease

Justin Timberlake is opening up about his health issues ... recently revealing he has Lyme disease.

The singer-songwriter shared the news on Instagram Thursday morning in a heartfelt Instagram post ... reflecting on the past two years -- both the fun, gratifying times and the physically demanding, grueling times too.

He then says he's been diagnosed with Lyme disease -- a bacterial infection spread to humans by ticks. It's unclear how serious it is ... but, Timberlake says he wants to shed some light on his difficulties, though he adds he's not looking for sympathy.

JT says, "living with this can be relentlessly debilitating, both mentally and physically" ... and, he says the diagnosis clarified so much of the pain he felt while performing.

Despite the pain, Timberlake said he couldn't dream of giving up performing ... explaining that he "decided the joy that performing brings me far outweighs the fleeting stress my body was feeling. I’m so glad I kept going."

