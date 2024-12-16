Justin Timberlake's Bulge From Nashville Show Goes Viral

Justin Timberlake's bringing micro back -- well, that's what his fans are saying after getting an unexpected eyeful during his wardrobe malfunction!

A viral clip from Justin’s recent Nashville gig shows his super tight harness stealing the show -- thanks to its triangle-style straps that accidentally spotlighted his groin area.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

JT didn’t look down as seen in the fan-captured TikTok ... but he definitely felt the rise in attention and tried to cover up the bulge, tugging at his shirt to keep the area under wraps.

But, the shirt wasn’t long enough, so JT had to face the music, singing “Mirrors” from a suspended platform. To add to the humor, he belted out "hard to find" just as the camera zoomed in -- talk about timing that’s almost too perfect!

As you can imagine, the TikTok comments exploded, with people dropping some rib-tickling quips as they pointed out that JT’s junk was indeed hard to find.